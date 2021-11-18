The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari during which he urged the president to sign the recently passed electoral amendment bill into law.

Mr Gbajabiamila told journalists in Abuja after the meeting that he told the president to support the conduct of direct primaries by political parties as contained in the bill recently passed by lawmakers.

The bill has been opposed by many state governors, across the two main parties, who have urged the president not to sign it into law because of the clause that mandates political parties to conduct direct primaries in selecting candidates.

Apart from the governors, the main opposition party, PDP, is also opposed to the clause on direct primaries.

Lawmakers believe that the conduct of direct primaries will take away the power that governors currently have to determine who emerges candidate for elective offices in a state.

Details later…