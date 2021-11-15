Suspected armed bandits have reportedly killed at least 15 people in Goronyo and Illela local government areas of Sokoto State.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who confirmed the attack on Monday, said 12 people were killed in Illela while three lost their lives in Goronyo.

The governor stated this shortly before he presented the 2022 Sokoto appropriation bill to the state House of Assembly on Monday.

He said the attacks occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning in the said council areas.

Mr Tambuwal condoled with those who lost their loved ones in the attacks.

The two are among council areas where the state government has shut down telecommunications network and banned weekly markets to curb the activities of bandits.

However, the measures have not deterred the attacks as reprisal attacks involving bandits and vigilante groups have intensified in Sokoto.

Bandits have been reported to be establishing administration in many rural communities in the state, imposing taxes on villagers.