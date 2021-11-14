On Saturday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 11 additional deaths were reported as a backlog from Edo State, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 2,960.

Data from the disease centre also showed that additional 51 new infections were confirmed across 15 states of the federation.

This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 213,127.

The centre also noted that the total number of discharged cases has increased to 205,491.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Katsina State reported 34 cases, while Lagos State recorded 11.

Out of 11 cases recorded in Lagos five are a backlog for November 12, 2021.,

Meanwhile, Kano State in the North-west recorded three cases; Cross-River State reported a backlog of two cases while Bauchi State in the Northeast reported a single case.

The NCDC noted that Delta, Plateau and Sokoto States reported no cases.