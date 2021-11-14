As the security challenges in Nigeria persist, at least 72 persons were killed last week (November 7-13) by non-state actors across the country.

The figure consists of at least 12 security personnel including a serving brigadier general and a retired air vice-marshal. About 61 of the victims were civilians.

Findings by PREMIUM TIMES, as part of its weekly review of attacks by armed persons, shows that four geopolitical zones recorded at least a case while the South-south and South-west zones had no reported case.

Of the cases, the North-west recorded the highest number of incidents and fatalities, closely followed by the North-east, South-east and North-central in that order.

This newspaper compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases were not included.

With a total number of 11 incidents and 72 fatalities, the figure last week far exceeded that of the previous week during which less than 20 cases were recorded.

Here are last week’s killings as compiled from media reports.

NORTH WEST

Three in Kaduna

Two of the 66 worshipers abducted from Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were shot dead on Sunday.

Gunmen stormed the church exactly a week ago, killing a worshipper and abducting others.

Also, the Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the killing of a retired air vice-marshal, Muhammad Maisaka, by gunmen at his residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

Mr Jalige, who said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, also said the retired officer’s gateman sustained an injury from the attack.

35 in Zamfara

Armed bandits reportedly killed six persons and abducted many others during an attack in Rijiya village in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident, Mustapha Ibrahim, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the bandits stormed the community late Sunday afternoon.

In a separate incident, armed bandits killed at least seven Mobile Police officers during an ambush on a patrol team of security agents on the Magami – Gusau road in Zamfara State.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred on Monday evening.

A source in the area, Yusuf Aminu, said the officers were ambushed after they left Gusau for Magami on patrol duty.

In another attack in Zamfara, bandits killed 13 people, wounded eight and abducted at least 17 others in an attack on Batsari town Tuesday evening.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said 11 people were killed but residents of the town said the number had risen to 13.

In another incident, bandits killed a village head and eight others in Tungar Ruwa in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred at midnight on Wednesday. PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack lasted for several hours.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the attack but he did not give details.

Six in Katsina

The attacks on communities in Katsina State continued Friday night as six people were killed in an attack on Gwarjo community in Matazu Local Government Area.

Residents said nine other people were injured in the attack by armed bandits.

A resident, Musa Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits arrived in the community at about 9 p.m. He said they operated for over three hours before they left around 1 a.m.

SOUTH EAST

Five in Imo

At least five people were killed in Anara, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State when gunmen attacked the community on Tuesday night.

The identity of the gunmen has yet to be ascertained but Imo has witnessed a lot of attacks by members of the outlawed separatist group, IPOB.

NORTH EAST

15 in Taraba

At least 15 people, including three housewives, were killed at Binnari and Jab villages in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The bandits stormed Binnari at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, shooting sporadically.

The villagers were said to have attempted to fight back but the bandits who reportedly numbered over 50, overpowered them.

Army general, three others in Borno

An army brigadier general, Dzarma Zirkusu, and three soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter with ISWAP terrorists in Borno, the Nigerian Army said on Saturday.

According to a statement signed by army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, the encounter took place in Askira Uba Local Government Area of the State.

NORTH CENTRAL

Four in Benue

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday shot dead at least four mourners during a funeral ceremony in a rural village at Mbayatyo Mbater council ward of Logo Local Government Area in Benue State.

Villagers said many others were wounded after the gunmen opened fire on people mourning the death of a woman.

Pro-Active Actions Needed

A security expert, Timothy Avele, said the cases may continue to rise if a different step and approach to tackling insecurity in the country is not taken.

He said the security agents cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different results.

“I pray it never gets worse than this. Sadly, there’s no indication that it won’t get worse in the coming months, in as much as we keep doing things same way over and over again.

“No proactive measures through Intelligence-based policing, just reactive as usual,” he said.