A climate deal has been reached at the ongoing conference in Glasgow.

The Glasgow Climate Pact was agreed at the final plenary of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, UK.

The Glasgow Climate Pact is the first climate deal that has clearly identified plans to reduce coal as a source of energy.

Coal is believed to be the single biggest contributor to climate change.

According to the deal, developing countries have been promised financial support by developed countries in order to adapt to the devastating impact of climate change.

Activists say the pledge may not go far enough to limit temperature rise to 1.5C if concrete actions are not taken by countries.

Before the pact was agreed, India and China objected to the use of a term calling for the ‘phase out’ for coal. They proposed that a new phrase “phase down” of coal be used.

India’s proposal was approved but many countries said they were disappointed.

COP26 President, Alok Sharma said he was “deeply sorry” for how events had unfolded and said the decision is an important one for the agreement at the conference.