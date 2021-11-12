Bandits have slaughtered the village head and killed eight others in Tungar Ruwa in Anka local government area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred at midnight on Wednesday. PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack lasted for several hours.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the attack but he did not give details.

Anka is one of the local government areas in Zamfara under incessant attacks by bandits. Rural people displaced by the attacks have flooded the headquarters of the local government area and Maru as well as Talata Mafara local government areas.

A source, Anas Mustapha, told this newspaper that the bandits invaded the village on motorbikes and started shooting into the air as they rode towards the village head’s residence.

They then took him out and slaughtered him in the presence of some of his people that were also gathered by the bandits.

“Eight other people were confirmed dead when the bandits left after the attack. But our understanding is that they (bandits) came for the village head. You know when they feel a particular leader in a community is giving them troubles, they do kill him instantly,” Mr Mustapha said.

He said the bandits also stole foodstuff and domestic animals in the village but did not kidnap anyone

This is coming a few days after bandits laid ambush on a road and killed seven mobile police officers on patrol duty in the state.