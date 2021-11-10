Africa’s leading investigative newspaper – PREMIUM TIMES, has partnered a veteran broadcaster and English Language pronunciation expert, Bimbo Oloyede, to launch a weekly roundtable forum for education experts, policy makers, parents, students and other relevant stakeholders towards appraising the declining fortune of education in Nigeria.

Mrs Oloyede, who will serve as the presenter of the programme which runs on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, is the team lead for Strictly Speaking, a media and English Language training organisation.

The pilot episode, tagged; “The Dialogue (Basic Education Series), which is sponsored by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), will run between Wednesday, November 10 and December, 2021.

The first episode of the programme is designed to feature journalists who have published relevant investigative reports on the basic education subsector and which were sponsored by WSCIJ.

According to the organisers, the initiative is aimed at advancing conversations around the issues raised in the reports towards gaining maximum impacts for the benefit of the country.

Why the dialogue?

Speaking on the reason behind the programme, Mrs Oloyede said as the fulcrum for national development, the lost glory in Nigeria’s education sector can only be reclaimed through deliberate and intentional media campaigns that expose the rot and mobilise for action.

She said: “It has been famously said that if you think education is expensive try ignorance. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, these words have been stretched to the point that ignorance has been superseded by neglect. The cost of this neglect has become embarrassingly and painfully clear, over the last decade. The more the education sector declines, the more desperate the situation becomes, offering diminishing hope and a darker future for our children, the economy and the nation.

“I have become aware of so many alarming aspects within the educational sector, all of which require serious attention. The causative factors cut across systems and practices, resulting in disheartening realities, which have worsened in recent times, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, new factors have emerged that have become even more disturbing.

“Therefore, the time has come to fashion a ‘new normal’ that not only halts this obvious deterioration but is also beneficial and sustainable. It is imperative that the education sector comes under public scrutiny and nothing short of an intentional and deliberate campaign to expose the rot, will remedy the situation.”

Modality

The organisers said the host, guests and participants will all join the zoom link that will be provided for each edition while the one-hour programme will also be streamed live on the PREMIUM TIMES’ Facebook page for wider audience.

The first edition, which is scheduled to feature the crime editor of New Telegraph Newspapers, Juliana Francis; Nura Bashir Faggo, a reporter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria in Bauchi State, and Elizabeth Osayande of Vanguard Newspapers to discuss their recent works on the state of infrastructure in Nigerian schools, cost of attacks on schools, among other issues.

Also to be featured on the programme is the head of development desk at PREMIUM TIMES, Mojeed Alabi, who just returned from Maiduguri, where he visited internally displaced persons camps and gained firsthand knowledge on the impacts of violent attacks on education in the North-east region.

The team urges every concerned stakeholder in Nigeria’s basic education system to join the programme through a zoom link; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84493260744?pwd=SU43aXVrc0NpSUhGSml5SmxxUVN6Zz09; with further details including the meeting ID: 844 9326 0744 and passcode: 050371.

Reason for basic education

The sponsor of the pilot episodes, WSCIJ, said within the last five years that it launched its Regulators Monitoring Programme (REMOP) for basic education, it has realised how the continued neglect of the subsector may rapidly aggravate Nigeria socio-economic challenges.

The centre said realities have shown that the figure of out-of-school children must have significantly increased in the current year, especially following the increasing violence against schools and the biting consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

WSCIJ said it is proud to be part of the history and that it would be willing to lend a helping hand within its limit towards any initiative that is targeted at nation building.