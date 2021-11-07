The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has extended his winning streak in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State.
Mr Soludo, who had earlier amassed more votes in each of the earlier announced six local government areas, has also led his opponents in two additional local government areas – Agwuata and Orumba North.
Mr Soludo won against Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata Local Government Area, the three top contenders’ home council.
Mr Soludo, so far, has the highest votes in each of the eight local governments announced by the INEC at the local government headquarters: Aguata, Orumba North, Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.
The collation officer of Aguata LGA, Alim Ajake, said elections did not hold in some polling units across four wards within the local government.
The collation of the state’s election result continues on Sunday
Local government results so far:
Orumba North LGA
APC: 2692
APGA: 4826
PDP: 1863
YPP: 659
AGUATA LGA
APC 4773
APGA 9136
PDP 3798
NJIKOKA
APC – 3,216
APGA – 8,803
PDP – 3,409
YPP – 924
ORUMBA SOUTH
PDP – 3,409
YPP – 924
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4,394
PDP: 1,672
YPP: 887
ANAMBRA EAST
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
YPP: 559
ANAOCHA
APC – 2,085
APGA – 6,911
PDP – 5,108
YPP – 868
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
YPP – 919
ONITSHA SOUTH
APC – 2,050
APGA – 4,281
PDP – 2,253
