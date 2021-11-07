The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, has extended his winning streak in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State.

Mr Soludo, who had earlier amassed more votes in each of the earlier announced six local government areas, has also led his opponents in two additional local government areas – Agwuata and Orumba North.

Mr Soludo won against Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata Local Government Area, the three top contenders’ home council.

Mr Soludo, so far, has the highest votes in each of the eight local governments announced by the INEC at the local government headquarters: Aguata, Orumba North, Onitsha South, Awka South, Anaocha, Anambra East, Orumba South and Njikoka.

The collation officer of Aguata LGA, Alim Ajake, said elections did not hold in some polling units across four wards within the local government.

The collation of the state’s election result continues on Sunday

Local government results so far:

Orumba North LGA

APC: 2692

APGA: 4826

PDP: 1863

YPP: 659

AGUATA LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

NJIKOKA

APC – 3,216

APGA – 8,803

PDP – 3,409

YPP – 924

ORUMBA SOUTH

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4,394

PDP: 1,672

YPP: 887

ANAMBRA EAST

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

YPP: 559

ANAOCHA

APC – 2,085

APGA – 6,911

PDP – 5,108

YPP – 868

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

YPP – 919

ONITSHA SOUTH

APC – 2,050

APGA – 4,281

PDP – 2,253