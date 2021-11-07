Residents of Anambra Saturday voted to elect a new governor of the state.
A total of 18 candidates took part in the election held in the 21 local government areas of the state.
PREMIUM TIMES reporters on the ground provided live updates of the voting process, live updates of the results from polling units and live updates of the results announced at the various local government areas.
The electoral commission, INEC, is set to commence the announcement of the final results at the state collation centre in Awka, the state capital.
Follow this page for live updates of the final results.
