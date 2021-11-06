The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Nwachukwu Orji, has confirmed reports of disruptions and ballot snatching in some polling centres in the state.

He made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television on Saturday.

Mr Orji said there were reported cases of ballot snatching in some polling units in Idemili Local Government Area.

The REC said over seven ballot boxes containing hundreds of ballot papers were carted away by thugs.

“There were cases of ballot snatching during the election. Some thugs came and disrupted the process and took away the ballot boxes.

“This happened in Idemili North and South. About seven were carted away.”

Mr Orji also said there were areas where INEC officials were denied entry, which delayed the exercise. He, however, said he would not consider it a major security challenge.

“I wouldn’t consider it a major security challenge because the election was relatively peaceful. It was even surprisingly peaceful for some people because of fears of attack and all.”

When asked if votes in the affected areas will be cancelled, he said “that is a decision that will be taken after but for now the process must finish.”

Police ‘unaware’

Despite the reports of disruptions, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, said he was unaware of such.

“The elections have been peaceful. I don’t know what he (INEC official) is talking about. I did not get any report of any incident throughout today.

“I’m the commissioner of police. I have not heard about that. He should tell me about that.

“There is synergy but I did not hear of that. I also didn’t get that report that people were not allowed to go into some communities in the state,” he said.

Mr Echeng further said more than 90 per cent of the problems encountered during the exercise was not about security.

“They were INEC- related. Talk about transportation, talk about ad-hoc staff who arrived polling units late. Talk about transporters who refused to convey materials except they were paid.

“Most of the places they didn’t have elections were because materials arrived late. These are not security related.

“I can categorically state that I don’t have the report that there was resistance in some places denying INEC staff from gaining entrance.”

The police chief said the only report he had was that “security was everywhere and the election was going on smoothly. And they’re currently collating results.”

On his part, Ezenwa Nwagwu, a board member of Yiaga Africa, said that the police “lack information” on the attacks, raised a huge question about coordination.

“I don’t think this is the time to be territorial.

“If the police and NSCDC will deploy thousands of officers for the election and still say they did not know about the disruptions, it raises questions,” he said.

Voting has since ended in some areas and results are currently being collated.

Already, INEC has said accreditation and voting might be extended in some parts, “if necessary.”