Voters in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, overcame their initial fear and came out to cast their vote in the crucial governorship election.

The election has been peaceful so far.

Apart from voting being delayed in some areas because of logistics challenges, there have been technical hitches at some polling units, with the INEC’s Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) not functioning properly.

BVAS is INEC’s new introduction to help eliminate voter’s impersonation in the Anambra election.

In some other areas, the voters cast their votes smoothly and the numbers counted.

PREMIUM TIMES' reporters are in the different local government areas in Anambra State to bring to you the election results from the various polling units.




