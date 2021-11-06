It is November 6, 2021. It is Election Day in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

There are 2.5 million registered voters and 18 political parties for the election which is obviously going to test the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s readiness to conduct a hitch-free, free, fair, and credible general elections across Nigeria in 2023.

Anambra, with over 4 million population, consists of 21 local government areas. There are 5,720 Polling Units (PUs) across the state.

However, there would be no voting in 86 PUs because of there are no voters there, according to INEC.

The election commission is conducting the election after recovering from a series of violent attacks on its facilities in the South-east.

The attacks have been linked to the outlawed pro-Biafra group, IPOB whose initial sit-at-home order threatened the conduct of the Anambra election.

The three leading candidates for the election are Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although IPOB has cancelled its sit-at-home order, there is a general apprehension that many voters may stay away from the poll because of the fear of violence.

PREMIUM TIMES’ reporters are on ground to bring you live updates of the election.



