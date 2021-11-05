Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied having any connection with the 21-storey building that collapsed at Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday.

At least 36 persons have died in the collapsed building, with some persons are still trapped underneath the rubble.

A report by Sahara Reporters had said the vice president allegedly owns the land on which the collapsed building was constructed.

The building developer, Femi Osibona, who also died in the collapse, was also said to be “fronting” for Mr Osinbajo.

But in a statement on Friday, Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, said the vice president “has no interest whatsoever in said property.”

Mr Osinbajo, who tagged the report as “sponsored falsehood,” said he does not own and has never owned the affected land.

“He has also never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of this or any other land since he became Vice President.

“At no time whatsoever did the VP buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade. Ojo, or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade. Ojo or anyone for that matter. All property and assets owned by the Vice President have been publicly declared,” the statement read.

The report also alleged the vice president of influencing the re-opening of the building after it was sealed by the Lagos state government for structural and building errors.

Meanwhile, Mr Ojo, who is the chairman of Elizade Motors, described the report as “outright falsehood.”

“To be clear, I own a property next to the said building which, I have not sold and have no intention of selling to anyone.”

Mr Osinbajo, through his spokesperson, said he has never spoken to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, or any other official regarding the unsealing of the said building, which subsequently collapsed.

“He has, indeed, never acted to influence any other regulatory action on the collapsed building, or any other building for that matter, in Lagos State.

“The Vice President restates categorically that he has no interest whatsoever, and has never had any interest, either legally or beneficially, in the land, the building or development,” the statement read.

Mr Osinbajo said he has referred the publication by Sahara Reporters to his lawyers for prompt legal action.

Mr Osinbajo said he is saddened by the building collapse, and condoles with the families and relatives of all those who have died, were injured or affected in the collapse.

As of Friday, recovery operation is ongoing at the site of the collapse, with emergency responders digging through the rubble in search of persons trapped in the building.