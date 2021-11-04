Thedead body of the developer of the collapsed 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Femi Osibona, was retrieved from the rubble on Wednesday.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Mr Osibona’s body was among dead bodies exhumed from the collapsed building on Wednesday and taken to public mortuary at Yaba.

There is no official confirmation yet on Mr Osibona, but a close friend of his, Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, mourned him on his Instagram page on Thursday night.

Mr Momodu posted: “Good night, my very dear friend and brother, Femi Fourscore Osibona…RIP.”

On Tuesday, Mr Momodu shared a video of his wife, Mobolaji, in the company of the deceased and three Italians at the top floor of the collapsed building.

“MOBOLAJI and I have been inundated with calls from families, friends and others asking if we were fine… We thank everyone for their concerns but we can’t be exactly fine when we have friends and staff who are still being rescued from the site of the building collapse,” Mr Momodu captioned the video.

NAN gathered that more than 39 dead bodies had so far been retrieved from the rubble as of Wednesday evening.

Many people are still believed to be trapped in the rubble, including a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ola Ogunfuwa.

The RCCG pastor in-charge of Living Water Parish in Ibafo, Ogun State, was working as a contractor on the project, but had been missing four days after the building collapse.

The South-west Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, earlier confirmed that 32 dead bodies had been recovered, and nine others rescued with injuries.

‘Who is ‘Femi Fourscore’

In an interview with THISDAY in 2019, Mr Osibona said he sold shoes before venturing into real estate development.

“I started selling shoes in July, 1991 after I finished my HND in the UK, and later sold suits but I stopped in 1998 and I started real estate development and purchase of property in 1997. I also noticed that many Nigerians at that time were reluctant to go into construction but I believed anything was possible with God on my side,” Mr Osibona said.

“I built over 50 projects in London and Manchester and from there, went to South Africa where I built several estates.

“In all the projects abroad, we buy land and develop and I am the builder, I don’t engage any builder. I was in Atlanta for only four months before I decided to buy land. It is the same procedure in housing development and if you have done it in one country, then you can do it in another because it is the same principle.”

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse.

At least 32 persons died when the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, crumbled on Monday afternoon. Emergency responders have, so far, rescued nine people from the rubble.