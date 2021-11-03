Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has issued a 30-day timeline to the panel of enquiry set up to investigate the cause of the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road in the Ikoyi area of the state.

At least 22 bodies have been recovered, with nine rescued while others are still trapped in the debris.

Mr Sanwo-Olu while addressing journalists at the scene on Wednesday said he had earlier arrived at the scene around from the airport.

He said he flew back into the country from Rome when he received the unfortunate news.

Investigation

Mr Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday set up a fact-finding body to investigate the “remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence.”

The panel was set up shortly after the indefinite suspension of the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said that he would sign an executive order to give the panel of enquiry a “legal backing.”

Death toll

The governor said 21 bodies have been recovered while nine persons have been rescued.

However, Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told AFP that 22 bodies have been recovered so far.

“We recovered two male bodies early this morning, bringing the toll to 22,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also said an autopsy is currently being conducted on the recovered bodies.

Survivors

Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that of the nine survivors, six are still in the hospital while three with minor injuries have been discharged.

He said the numbers of persons buried in the debris are still unconfirmed.

“As I have said, we don’t have a manifest, anybody you think that came here to work or is a worker here, we would take down the names,” he said.

“If you have a photograph of the person, it would be very useful. We also want your name and contact of who is presenting. We do not want more than one or two family members.”

The search and rescue operations are still ongoing as distraught relatives gathered at the ‘help desk’ to put down names of their family members trapped in the debris.