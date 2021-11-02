The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, following the collapse of a 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for Information, said in a statement on Tuesday.

At least 10 bodies have been recovered while others are still trapped under the rubble.

On Monday, Mr Oki had said the building agency approved 15 floors for the 21-storey building.

But Mr Obafemi contradicted the claim, saying the owner of the building got approval for 21 floors.

Investigation

Mr Omotosho said an independent panel has been set up to investigate the incident.

He said the members of the panel would be drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and other professional bodies.

He said the body would probe the “remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence.”

He said that aside from the independent body, an internal investigation group has been set up by the government to probe the incident.

According to the statement, Mr Sanwo-Olu has assured that the government will investigate the matter thoroughly and punish the culprits.

ALSO READ: More bodies recovered from Lagos building collapse site

Rescue operation

The commissioner said more equipment and personnel have been deployed to the site to save more lives, adding that nine persons have been rescued while 14 were brought out dead.

Mr Omotosho said that a help desk has been set up at the site for people seeking information about their relatives who may have been involved in the incident.

He said the “government will embark on further foundation and borehole acidic level tests to ascertain the impact on the collapsed building. These tests, particularly the borehole acidic level, is important for the entire Gerrard Road and adjoining areas.”