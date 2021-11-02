Gunmen on Tuesday morning stormed the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and abducted a professor of economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children, and other people.

A resident said the gunmen invaded the senior staff quarters at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1 a.m on Tuesday and operated for about an hour.

The source asked not to be named for fears he might be targeted by the abductors and their gang members.

The names of the professor’s two children abducted during the attack could not be confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

The identities of the other victims are also unclear at this time. Our source only identified them as “Barrister John, Fidelis and Mallam Sambo.”

The university’s spokesman, Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development, saying the victims are about six in number.

“Yes, I just confirmed that the information is true. Apart from the professor and his children, a non-academic staffer was also involved. They are about six victims,” Mr Yakoob said.

He, however, added that security operatives have been mobilised to secure their freedom.

“They are on their trail,” the spokesman said by telephone.

The victim, Mr Obansa, is described as a “distinguished economist of repute”.

Apart from teaching at UNIABUJA, he is also a visiting professor of economics at Veritas University, also in Abuja.

Mr Obansa is an alumnus of the University of Abuja and the University of Lagos. His research interests include health economics and quantitative economic analysis.

He has published extensively in reputable national and international journals and has served in several management and administrative capacities at the University of Abuja.

As of the time of filing this report, the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, had yet to respond to enquiries concerning the attack.

Several parts of Nigeria are currently facing worsening insecurity challenges and spikes in crimes as security operatives battle to halt the menace.