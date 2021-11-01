At least 50 people are reportedly trapped under the rubble after a 21-storey building collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Arise TV is reporting, quoting witnesses.
The building located at 20, Gerrard Road, collapsed around 3 p.m. on Monday.
The television station said the owner of the building and some construction workers are among those inside the building when it collapsed.
Emergency responders were yet to arrive at the scene, as of the time of filing this report.
Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Farinloye said emergency responders were heading to the scene.
The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, also said the agency has activated its emergency response plan.
It is unclear the number of casualties from the building collapse or but appears over 50 people are trapped in the collapsed building..
More details will be provided in subsequent reports.
