A few days to the Anambra State governorship election, Arise TV has concluded plans to hold a live debate for three candidates contesting in the polls.

PREMIUM TIMES and Dubawa will monitor the debate and do live fact-checks of claims made by the candidates to ensure the accuracy of facts.

The debate tagged “the ARISE NEWS Anambra Governorship Political Debate” is scheduled for Monday, November 1, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The three aspirants; Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will field questions from the Arise Crew, during the debate.

Andy Uba was a former Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District under the PDP but defected to the APC in 2017. He emerged as its governorship candidate for 2021 in June. Following this, he launched his ten-point agenda titled ‘Igwebuike’.

Chukwuma Soludo, a one time Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor emerged APGA’s candidate at its primaries in June and was affirmed by the court in October.

Valentine Ozigbo, a politician and business executive, was Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels from October 2011 to December 2018. He emerged the candidate of the PDP on June 26, 2021.

The debate is supported by Enough-is-Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria), and will be broadcast live around Nigeria and the world on the ARISE NEWS Channel, the Anambra Broadcasting Service Radio and TV and the Ogene FM.