The debate is organised by Arise News Channel, with the support of a non-governmental organisation, Enough-is-Enough Nigeria.

The Anambra election holds this Saturday, November 6.

Among the candidates participating in the debate are Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Eighteen political parties are participating in the Anambra election which is obviously going to test the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC)’s readiness to conduct a hitch-free, free, fair, and credible general elections across Nigeria in 2023.

INEC has confirmed there are 2.5 million registered voters for the Anambra election.

The issue of insecurity in the South-east state, which the candidates participating in the debate are expected to discuss, may be a factor against voter’s turnout because of the sit-at-home order by the pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

The candidates are expected to tell the electorates their plan to restore peace and security in Anambra, as well as their economic blueprint for the state.