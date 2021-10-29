A large group of bandits on Thursday attacked another community in Katsina State and killed five residents.

Dangeza, a farming and business community, is one of several villages in Batsari local government area of the state under incessant bandits’ attacks.

Recently, the district head of Batsari, Sarkin Ruman Katsina, Tukur Muazu, said bandits fleeing Zamfara State had taken over his domain.

Apart from Dangeza, other communities witnessing bandits’ activities are Yasore, Duba, Dunburawa, among others.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, a local, Jamilu Ali, said the bandits came Thursday morning and started shooting in the air.

“The bandits came very early in the morning when some of the locals where getting ready to go to the weekly market in Batsari town. Most of those killed were early risers hoping to catch the first vehicle to Batsari,” he said.

According to him, the attack left five locals dead while scores of others have been hospitalised in Batsari.

He added that despite efforts by members of the vigilante group stationed in the area, the bandits looted shops and stole goods already brought out by the people.

Gambo Isa, the state police spokesperson in the state, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.

Batsari, shares boundaries with the dreaded Rugu forest, Jibia and Safana which makes it easier for the bandits to attack communities in the area.