Despite vaccine hesitancy being experienced in the country, the Lagos State government has approved the sum of N6,000 for the administration of vaccines against coronavirus infection at private health facilities in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Wednesday while declaring open the state’s mass vaccination campaign, expressing the government’s desire to have a minimum of 4 million residents vaccinated by December 25.

The vaccines to be administered by the approved 400 private health facilities alongside the public centres are the same that have been sourced by the Nigerian government through donations and various other means.

This is as the treatment for the pandemic now costs a minimum of N350,000 per day at the state-owned cardiac and renal centre, which is located inside the general hospital, Gbagada.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively gathered that patients who are referred to the centre are asked to cough out a minimum of N1.35 million as deposit for five days with N400,000 to pay up if the person does not spend more than five days.

Findings by this newspaper from the centre show that a patient may spend 14 days before being certified fit to be discharged from the facility.

But government officials have defended the decisions, saying they are all aimed at carrying those they described as “big men” along in the efforts to address the biting consequences of the pandemic.

Both the state’s commissioner for information and the chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gbenga Omotoso and Gboyega Akosile respectively, accused many ‘Lagosian elites’ of seeking exclusivity, and that no matter how cheap a public item is, they would prefer those offered by private companies.

On mass vaccination

With the fourth wave of the pandemic already noticed in the United Kingdom, Mr Sanwo-Olu said ahead of the Yuletide, his administration was prepared to protect ‘Lagosians’ from the impending further spread of the infection.

The governor, while addressing a briefing on the sideline of the 7th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, said the mass vaccination campaign is in line with his promise and mandate to vaccinate 30 per cent of the Lagos population within one year.

He said vaccination has been an essential necessity towards mitigating the third wave of the pandemic, adding that a total of 1.2 million individuals have as of October 27 been vaccinated with the first dose of either AstraZeneca or Moderna while “those fully vaccinated individuals are 550,000, accounting for just about four per cent of our target population.”

“With a full understanding that a substantial proportion of the population will need to be vaccinated to reduce the impact of the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 virus and prevent the re-emergence of the catastrophes witnessed during the previous waves by a potential fourth wave, the state has developed a robust vaccination strategy leveraging on both the strengths we have in the public and private sectors of our healthcare system,” he said.

Private partnership

The governor disclosed that the state and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), will be partnering private sector in the mass vaccination campaign, stressing that the decision stemmed from the huge successes he said was recorded in various strategies that have been deployed in the management of the pandemic in partnership with the private sector.

Mr Sanwo-Olu noted that whilst the administration of the COVID vaccines remains free in public health facilities, an administrative cost will apply to residents who choose to receive the vaccine at approved private facilities of their choice.

He said: “Leveraging on private health facilities and corporate institutions as additional sites for the COVID-19 vaccination, it is our hope that we increase the reach and access to the available vaccines provided through the generous contributions and donations by the Federal Government and our donors. By doing this, we are once again recognising the impact of the collaboration between the public and private sector for healthcare and strengthening the link for far-reaching initiatives in the state.

“At this point, it is imperative to emphasise that the vaccines administered in our public facilities would remain free to the public. However, whilst the vaccines remain free as they were contributed to us by the Federal Government through the NPHCDA and our donors, a charge of N6,000 has been approved for relevant stakeholders in the administration of the vaccines in the private sector.

“This is to allow the private sector to recoup the resources they have deployed in the process of administering this vaccine. We encourage all Lagos residents to visit our listed public facilities to receive this vaccine at no cost to them; however, those that wish to receive them in the comforts of a private facility can do so at this administrative cost.”

He added that the state will set up COVID-19 vaccination fixed posts across 205 public primary health centres, 14 secondary and tertiary hospitals, and 400 private health centres across the 57 local government areas and local council development areas.

“At the core of this campaign, we aim to strengthen vaccine equity to ensure that every resident of Lagos State has a fair and equal chance to fully access the vaccine regardless of who they are or where they are from which is key to seeing the unbearable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

He enjoined residents particularly political, traditional, religious and community leaders to mobilise support for the campaign in order to ensure a successful outcome.

About fee-paying COVID-19 centre

The Lagos State Cardiac and Renal Centre, Gbagada, a N5.6 billion health facility, is presumed to be one of the signature legacies of the administration of former governor Babatunde Fashola, which was neglected to rot by his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

An investigation conducted by PREMIUM TIMES on the ‘super tertiary health facility’ and titled; INVESTIGATION: Why Lagos govt’s N5.6bn cardio-renal centre remains grounded, in terrible state, exposed the shady deals between the government and the contractor, leading to conflicts of interests and eventual abandonment by both the government and some private investors that attempted to run it.

The report, which was published in 2019, attracted the attention of the state’s house of assembly which set up a probe committee to investigate the allegations.

But while awaiting the report of its findings, the incumbent administration of Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the facility a facelift and converted it for temporary use to care for coronavirus patients during the first phase of the pandemic.

Another private partner takes over

Meanwhile, without releasing the details of its findings on the controversies surrounding the cardio-renal centre to the public, the government has handed over the multimillion naira facility to another private investor, Life Centre Medicals.

When our reporter pretended to be in need of care at the centre, one of its officials who identified herself simply as Serah, said the COVID-19 test at the centre costs N50,500.

She said; “Patients who have been confirmed positive and want to isolate are to pay the sum of N350,000 daily for five days bringing the total to N1,750,000 and they must make a deposit of N1,350,000 before any treatment is administered on them.”

She said patients usually spend between 10 and 14 days before they could be certified fit to be discharged.

“If the patient is severely sick and his or her admission exceeds five days, the patient will be required to pay an additional N350,000 daily until he/she is discharged,” the official added.

But efforts to get the official response of the management of Life Centre Medicals to react to the development proved abortive, as our reporters are always told that there is no one on hand to speak on the matter.

Another official, whose phone number was given as an authority that could speak on the matter, and who identified himself as Michael Ogunkoya, told our reporter on the phone that he could not speak.

“I’m just a medical doctor working here, so I will have to refer you to the management,” Mr Ogunkoya said.

He, however, failed to send the details of the management members as promised, saying he would need to confirm from them.

On two different occasions when our reporter visited the centre, he was not allowed to see any of the management, as the receptionists insisted that they were not available.

Government defends decisions

Both Messrs Omotoso and Akosile said the decision to bring in the private health centres was simply to take care of those they described as the “big men,” saying no matter how much they are persuaded they would not visit the public health facilities.

“I can tell you that many private companies, including media houses, have approached us for private arrangements for vaccination and that they are ready to pay. They don’t want to use the public facilities. And this is about public health, we need to do whatever we can to mobilise as many people as possible to be part of the campaign,” Mr Omotoso said.

On his part, Mr Akosile said the state is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everyone is carried along, saying the government is working towards increasing the public vaccination points to about 8,000 across the state.

“And vans are also going to be made available for the interior so that we can achieve the 4 million target by December,” the CPS said.

Mr Omotoso also added that the vaccines also have a short lifespan and that even though they are free, the N6,000 charges for the private health centres will cover the two doses as “purely administrative charges.”

Meanwhile, while Mr Akosile refused to comment on the ‘privatised’ cardiac and renal centre, Mr Omotoso said the initiative was only to salvage the ruins at the facility, and provide care equivalent to what the “big men” go to receive at private hospitals.

“Many of these big men and women want privacy but in the process, they go to private hospitals that do not have the capacity to manage them. That is what has contributed to the increased fatality from the pandemic that is recorded in Lagos. That is why this administration felt we needed to factor them in our arrangements. It is never for money,” he added.

Vaccination in Nigeria

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib expressed confidence that meeting and surpassing the target of fully vaccinating four million ‘Lagosians’ against the global pandemic before Christmas is achievable.

Mr Shuaib noted that a total of 5,588,477 eligible persons have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria as of the 26th of October 2021 adding that 2,950,236 have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

He said; “These represent five per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively, of the targeted eligible population of 111,776,503. From this data, it is obvious that we are very far from reaching our target of vaccinating almost 112 million eligible persons, which is necessary for Nigeria to attain herd immunity against COVID-19. This is why the flag-off today is very significant.

“While we are glad that Nigeria is ranked among the high performing countries in terms of COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, we still have a lot of work to do, in order to reach levels of immunization that will ensure our nation’s safety. This campaign is an important step in that direction.

“The Mass Vaccination Campaign is a carefully designed and quality-controlled strategy that creates greater access to COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria through prudent expansion of vaccination sites and involvement of private and even more public health facilities in vaccine administration. We now have enough vaccines, so this is the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

COVID-19 in Lagos

Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with 77,723 infections recorded out of 211,330 cases confirmed nationwide.

The state has also recorded 749 deaths out of a total of 2,884 fatalities reported across Nigeria, while 76,916 have been successfully treated and discharged.