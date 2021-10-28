The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that two deaths and 166 new infections were recorded across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

According to the disease centre in an update on its Facebook page, the fatality toll now stands at 2,886, while a total of 211,496 infections have been confirmed in the country.

The centre added that the new infection toll includes backlogs of cases and discharges.

Lagos State reported the two fatalities, one as a backlog for October 26 and another recorded on Wednesday.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Delta State in the South-south region reported 36 new infections, followed by the FCT with 22 cases and Rivers State with 21 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, recorded 20 cases; Anambra State, 18; Ondo and Oyo states recorded 17 and eight cases respectively.

Kebbi and Enugu States recorded a backlog of six and five cases respectively for October 26, 2021.

While Plateau State in the North-central reported five cases, Ebonyi and Kano states recorded three and two cases respectively.

Bayelsa, Ekiti and Jigawa reported a single case each.

The NCDC added that five states: Bauchi, Gombe, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto reported no cases on Wednesday.