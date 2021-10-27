A former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has spent more than 50 days in captivity, since he was abducted by gunmen around September 6 in Uyo.

Antai Effiong, a lawyer and younger brother to the former senator, told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, that he was yet to be set free by his abductors.

“The former senator has not been released, if he had been released the family would have spoken by now,” he said on phone.

Mr Effiong said the family has been in contact with the former senator, but declined to speak further on the matter when asked if the abductors were demanding ransom.

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna State, took to Facebook on Tuesday to express concern over the non-release of his former colleague.

“Senator Effiong (behind me) has spent over 50 days in the hands of kidnappers. My prayers for him and his family,” Mr Sani commented on a photo he posted on the social media site, showing him and Mr Effiong back then in the Senate chambers.

Mr Effiong was said to have been abducted at a bar by armed men who drove in a Toyota Camry car.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in most states in Nigeria, with criminal gangs going after school pupils and students, politicians, and just anyone they can place some value on.

The former senator represented Akwa Ibom South District from 2015 to 2019. Before then, he served as the Speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

He is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Shortly after his abduction, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko McDon, appeared on a radio programme in Uyo where he said the commissioner of police had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“I believe that in no distant time we will get more information on it. But as I speak, yes, we have received that report and we are working to ensure he can be rescued,” Mr McDon, a superintendent of police, said at the time.

The police spokesperson did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comments from him, Wednesday.