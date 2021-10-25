The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 26 additional deaths on Sunday, raising Nigeria’s total death toll to 2,882 from 2,856 reported 24 hours earlier.

According to the NCDC, 165 new infections were also recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), increasing the country’s infection toll to 210,460 cases.

However, the NCDC noted that Lagos State and the FCT reported backlogs of fatalities and infections.

While Lagos State reported a backlog of 23 deaths for October 18, 19, 20 and 23, 2021, the FCT reported three deaths for October 23, 2021.

A backlog of 77 additional cases were also reported from Lagos State for October 21, 22 and 23, 2021, while the FCT reported 43 cases for October 23, 2021.

The centre also added that as of Sunday, a total of 202,379 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, of which Lagos State reported 3,969 discharges on Sunday.

Breakdown

Apart from the backlogs reported from Lagos State and the FCT, the NCDC data also shows that Rivers State in the South-south recorded 22 new cases on Sunday.

South-western states of Oyo and Osun recorded 10 and six cases respectively.

While Bayelsa and Edo states in the South-south recorded two cases each, Kaduna and Kano in the North-west and Ogun State in the South-west reported a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that Taraba and Sokoto states recorded no cases on Sunday.