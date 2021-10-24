The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, commenced interrogation of a former Senate President, Pius Anyim, in a case of corruption and diversion of public funds, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Mr Anyim who was Senate President between 2000 and 2003, was appointed by then President Goodluck Jonathan as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in 2011, a position the 60-year-old held till 2015.

Our reporter was informed by EFCC sources with direct knowledge of the case against him that Mr Anyim arrived at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja at about 3p.m. on Sunday.

As of the time of filing this report, Mr Anyim was said to still be facing interrogation by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

Though details of the specific allegations against Mr Ayim were sketchy as of press time, sources said they are related to the case involving the incumbent Anambra North senator, Stella Oduah.

Ms Oduah also served as the Minister of Aviation under the Goodluck Jonathan administration from 2011 until 2014 when he was sacked based on an contract scam involving the purchase of BMW armoured cars.

She, according to EFCC sources, is being investigated for rehabilitation fund to the tune of N780 million was allegedly diverted to a company in which the former Senate President had interest.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said he has not been briefed.

The EFCC is currently prosecuting Ms Oduah, along with Chinese construction giant, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd, and other defendants on separate money laundering charges involving N5billion.

She allegedly committed the offence in the twilight of his tenure as the aviation minister and continued shortly after her removal as minister.

Part of PREMIUM TIMES’ series of reports on the recently leaked Pandora Papers exposed her assets hidden in tax havens.

On his part, Mr Anyim had been named in relation to alleged financial irregularities concerning the Centenary City project in Abuja.

The House of Represemtatives Committee on FCT had in a report indicted him.

The report indicting Mr Anyim was said to have been submitted to the House of Representatives by the committee led by a House member, Herman Hembe.

Denying any wrongdoing, Mr Anyim, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, sued the House of Representatives in 2017.

On May 4, 2017, a judge of the FCT High Court, U. A Musale, granted an injunction restraining the House from acting on the report.