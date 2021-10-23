Panic has set in among prospective corps members in Zamfara State following the abduction of some of their colleagues on their way to their orientation camp in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Although the police confirmed the abduction of two prospective corps members along the Sheme-Tsafe highway in the state, witnesses said about six others were missing from the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

The Tsafe hosts the National Youth Service (NYSC) orientation camp in Zamfara.

The police said a joint search and rescue operation was ongoing to rescue the abducted corps members and other victims.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement, said the police commissioner in the state, Ayuba Elkana, has visited the camp and assured NYSC officials of the safety of corps members in the camp.

Below is the full statement from the police

Report received by the Zamfara State Police Command from the State NYSC Coordinator indicated that, two (2) Prospective NYSC Corp Members deployed from Benue State to Kebbi and Sokoto States were among the victims of abduction along Tsafe – Gusau Road on Tuesday 19th October, 2021 at about 2230 hours.

The report was received early today when the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah psc+ visited the Orientation Camp at Tsafe to assess the existing security emplacement at the orientation camp with a view to ensuring safety and security of the Corp Members.

It would be recalled that on 19th October, 2021, at about 2230 hours, a Vehicle with Reg. Number GBK 339 ZY was blocked by armed bandits while travelling from Benue to Sokoto State at near Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA. As a result, passengers whose identity (were) unknown, were abducted.

The Commissioner of Police while responding, informed the Coordinator that the Command has commenced investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the actual number of Corp Members involved in the abduction.

Similarly, a joint search and rescue operation is ongoing to ensure safe rescue of Corp members along other abducted victims.

The CP, in his address to the Prospective Corp Members, assures them of more Police commitment to safeguard their lives, and enjoins them to be security conscious of themselves.