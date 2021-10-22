The police have paraded a 14-year old boy (name withheld) as a suspected bandit in Katsina State.

Parading the suspect alongside 19 others, the police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said the minor confessed to killing two persons in Mallamawa in Jibia local government area of the state some months back.

The boy, who said he could handle an AK 47 gun, said he was trained as a bandit, kidnapper and cattle rustler by a notorious banditry kingpin, Maliki.

“The boy has confessed to us that he has participated in several attacks on villages within and outside the state where he said he could remember killing two people in Mallamawa.

“He also participated in attacks on Dankulumbo and Kukar Babangida, all in Jibia local government area. He has also rustled an unspecified number of animals during several attacks,” Mr Isa said.

While he was being paraded, the boy said he regretted his actions and wants to be reformed.

Bandits’ informants, fuel suppliers

Other suspected bandits and informants were also paraded at the police headquarters in Katsina.

Mr Isa said among those arrested were Sama’ila Rabiu allegedly caught with 56 cattle, one donkey and three goats.

Three suspects, Garba Isa, Kabir Garba and Yusuf Garba were apprehended for allegedly supplying fuel to bandits, depositing and withdrawing money for the bandits as well selling of rustled animals.