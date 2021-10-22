The Nigerian government says members of the outlawed separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have so far attacked 164 police facilities across several states.

The armed separatists killed a 175 security personnel, and a number of high-profile persons between October 2020 and June 2021, according to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who addressed journalists at his office in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “on October 21, 2020, Nnamdi Kanu through an online call-in radio programme (Radio Biafra), further instigated IPOB members to burn down all police stations and kill government security forces, which was carried out and several security personnel (especially police officers) were killed and public and private properties destroyed.

“One hundred and seventy-five (175) security personnel were killed by IPOB/ESN, comprising one hundred and twenty eight (128) policemen, thirty seven (37) military personnel and ten (10) other security operatives.”

Other killings

On the killings of prominent Nigerians blamed on the group, Mr Malami said, “recently there were gruesome killings of traditional leaders: Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community as well as the killings of Dr. Chike Akunyili and eight others”.

Mr Akunyili was the widower of the late Dora Akunyili, on-time Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Director-General of the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Mr Malami also said the proscribed separatist group was responsible the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, on May 30.

“The destructive activities of IPOB/ESN pose serious threat to Nigeria’s national security and its corporate existence, which resulted into re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and members of his group,” official said on Friday.

Attacks on INEC, police, prisons, others

The government also alleged that IPOB members carried out 19 attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resulting in the burning of 18 vehicles.

He said, “that as a consequence of Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcasts, there were nineteen (19) attacks on INEC facilities that resulted in the destruction of offices as well as burning of eighteen (18) INEC logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States;

“That one hundred and sixty-four (164) police stations and formations, including police headquarters, Owerri, Imo State were attacked by IPOB/ESN leading to the death of one hundred and twenty-eight (128) police men {as stated in III above}; one hundred forty four (144) injured while six hundred twenty eight (628) vehicles were destroyed.”

The government said 396 firearms and 17,738) ammunition “were carted away during the IPOB/ESN attacks”.

Mr Malami also blamed three attacks on Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), including the Headquarters of NCoS, Owerri, Imo State on IPOB/ESN.

He said 1,841 inmates escaped during the attacks.

“That the Headquarters of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Umuahia, Abia State was also attacked by IPOB/ESN leading to the death of one (1) officer,” he added.

Investigations

IPOB is led by Nnamdi Kanu who is being prosecuted on charges of treasonable felony and terrorism. The group had denied responsibility for many of the attacks linked to it.

Mr Malami headed a 24-member presidential ad hoc committee that investigated Mr Kanu after his re-arrest outside Nigeria in June, and a Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

The minister said IPOB was determined to truncate Nigeria’s democratic system by setting ablaze various offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the South-east.

“The committee finds as a fact, that consequent upon the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, members of IPOB/ESN carried out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC Facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria.”

He also blamed IPOB/ESN for attacks in Lagos during last year’s #EndSARS protest.