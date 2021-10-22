The Nigerian government says its findings show that members of the outlawed separatist group, IPOB, have so far attacked 164 police facilities across several states.

The armed separatists killed a total of 175 security personnel, the government said.

The government’s stance was contained in a Friday statement by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The government also said suspected IPOB members carried out 19 attacks on the facilities of the electoral commission, INEC, resulting in the burning of 18 vehicles.

IPOB is led by Nnamdi KANU, who is being prosecuted for treason. The group had denied responsibility for many of the attacks linked to it.

Details later…