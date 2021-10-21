The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, and 70 other lawyers for conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Hajo Bello, the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who doubles as the secretary of the committee, announced this in a statement on Thursday.
The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of “excellence to members of the legal profession have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” Ms Bello said in the statement.
The SANs-designate are made up 62 on the advocate category and 10 in the academic category.
They will be sworn in on December 8, 2021 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, at the Supreme Court to mark the commencement of the 2022 legal year of the apex court.
It would be recalled that the LPPC had earlier shortlisted 130 lawyers.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that the LPPC, a body chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and established to give the prestigious rank to deserving lawyers annually is domiciled at the Supreme Court.
Fresh applications for the highly coveted rank will be open to lawyers in January.
The SANS-designates are of two categories
Below is the list of the SANs-designate
ACADEMIC appointees:
1. Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo
2. Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe
3. Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo
4. Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola
5. Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe
6. Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika
7. Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi
8. Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie
9. Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni
10. Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu
ADVOCATES appointees
11. George Audu Anuga
12. Simon Asember Lough
13. Eko Ejembi Eko
14. Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi
15. Reuben Okpanachi Atabo
16. John Ogwu Adele
17. Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa
18. Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun
19. Jacob Johnson Usman
20. Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja
21. Salman Jawando Ayinla
22. Adeola Rasaq Omotunde
23. Mathew Gwar Bukka
24. Mohammed Ndayako
25. Hassan Usman El-Yakub
26. Ishaq Magaji Hussaini
27. Samuel Atung
28. Mohammed Abdulhamid
29. Kabiru Aliyu
30. Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani
31. Uche Sunday Awa
32. Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa
33. Philip Ndubuisi Umeh
34. Peter Aguigom Afuba
35. Felix Anayo Onuzulike
36. Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu
37. Benjamin Nworah Osaka
38. Ikenna Okoli
39. Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora
40. Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu
41. Clement Onwuenwunor
. Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka
43. Anthony Obinna Mogboh
44. Victor Ugwuezumba Opara
45. Kamasuode Wodu
46. Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi
47. Sammie Abiye Somiari
48. Ogaga Ovrawah
49. Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye
50. Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe
51. Marcellous Eguvwe Oru
52. Mark Okebuinor Mordi
53. Ehiogie West-Idahosa
54. Fredricks Ebos Itula
55. Ibrahim Idris Agbomere
56. Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi
57. Bolarinwa Olotu
58. Adekola Olawale Fapohunda
59. Adekunle Akanbi Ojo
60. Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun
61. Rotimi Sheriff Seriki
62. Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola
63. Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye
64. Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti
66. Francis Omotosho
67. Ayodeji Adedipe
68. Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola
69. James Akingbola Akinola
70. Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed
71. Dauda Adekola Mustapha
72. Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION