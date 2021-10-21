The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has elevated the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, and 70 other lawyers for conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Hajo Bello, the acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, who doubles as the secretary of the committee, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of “excellence to members of the legal profession have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” Ms Bello said in the statement.

The SANs-designate are made up 62 on the advocate category and 10 in the academic category.

They will be sworn in on December 8, 2021 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, at the Supreme Court to mark the commencement of the 2022 legal year of the apex court.

It would be recalled that the LPPC had earlier shortlisted 130 lawyers.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the LPPC, a body chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and established to give the prestigious rank to deserving lawyers annually is domiciled at the Supreme Court.

Fresh applications for the highly coveted rank will be open to lawyers in January.

The SANS-designates are of two categories

Below is the list of the SANs-designate

ACADEMIC appointees:

1. Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo

2. Prof Christian Chizundu Wigwe

3. Prof Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo

4. Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola

5. Prof Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe

6. Dr Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika

7. Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi

8. Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie

9. Prof Abiola Olaitan Sanni

10. Dr Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu

ADVOCATES appointees

11. George Audu Anuga

12. Simon Asember Lough

13. Eko Ejembi Eko

14. Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi

15. Reuben Okpanachi Atabo

16. John Ogwu Adele

17. Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa

18. Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun

19. Jacob Johnson Usman

20. Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja

21. Salman Jawando Ayinla

22. Adeola Rasaq Omotunde

23. Mathew Gwar Bukka

24. Mohammed Ndayako

25. Hassan Usman El-Yakub

26. Ishaq Magaji Hussaini

27. Samuel Atung

28. Mohammed Abdulhamid

29. Kabiru Aliyu

30. Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani

31. Uche Sunday Awa

32. Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa

33. Philip Ndubuisi Umeh

34. Peter Aguigom Afuba

35. Felix Anayo Onuzulike

36. Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu

37. Benjamin Nworah Osaka

38. Ikenna Okoli

39. Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora

40. Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu

41. Clement Onwuenwunor

. Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka

43. Anthony Obinna Mogboh

44. Victor Ugwuezumba Opara

45. Kamasuode Wodu

46. Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi

47. Sammie Abiye Somiari

48. Ogaga Ovrawah

49. Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye

50. Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe

51. Marcellous Eguvwe Oru

52. Mark Okebuinor Mordi

53. Ehiogie West-Idahosa

54. Fredricks Ebos Itula

55. Ibrahim Idris Agbomere

56. Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi

57. Bolarinwa Olotu

58. Adekola Olawale Fapohunda

59. Adekunle Akanbi Ojo

60. Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun

61. Rotimi Sheriff Seriki

62. Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola

63. Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye

64. Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade 65. Afolabi Fatai Kuti

66. Francis Omotosho

67. Ayodeji Adedipe

68. Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola

69. James Akingbola Akinola

70. Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed

71. Dauda Adekola Mustapha

72. Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi.