The police in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east, have confirmed the killing of two traditional rulers in the state.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Nnenasa in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo, said the spokesperson for the police in Imo State, Mike Abattam, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Abattam, a chief superintendent of police, said the police were investigating the killings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The slain traditional rulers have been identified as E. Duruebere of Okwudor autonomous community and Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowerre autonomous community, both in Njaba.

The gunmen were said to have stormed a meeting of some traditional rulers and stakeholders at Nnenasa on Tuesday and opened fire, killing the two traditional rulers instantly.

The shooting caused those who attended the meeting to scamper for safety, said a source who did not want his name mentioned in the report for fear of attack.

“The gunmen shot sporadically, hitting the traditional rulers in the process and left the scene almost immediately,” the source said.

The source said many people at the scene sustained injuries.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Imo State is regarded as the epicentre of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB’s operations in the South-east.

The region has witnessed several killings and destruction of property because of the agitation for an independent republic, Biafra.