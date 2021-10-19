The Kaduna State Government has ordered all civil servants in the state to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus disease, saying beginning from October 31, evidence of vaccination will be a requirement to gain access to their offices.

This was conveyed via a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the special adviser to the Governor Nasir El-Rufai on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye.

PREMIUM TIMES reported six days ago how the Nigerian government directed all its employees to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as this will soon become a prerequisite for gaining access into their various offices.

According to the statement from Kaduna, apart from civil servants, visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards or evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination, with their protective masks worn before they would be allowed into the government offices.

The statement reads in part:

“The commencement of vaccinations against COVID-19 is the most significant development in the public health space since the virus began its tragic worldwide spread. Thus far, only a minority of Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of supply issues.

“The Kaduna State Government will from 31st October 2021 require compliance with Covid-19 protocols, especially facemasks and vaccination, for access to its offices. The Ministry of Health has since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, and this is expected to be completed by 31st October 2021. All civil servants are required to be vaccinated by that date.”

The government, therefore, advised residents to register at the nearest primary health centres for vaccination.

COVID-19 in Kaduna

The North-western state has consistently appeared on the daily infections log for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The state recorded 34 cases each on Monday and Sunday.

According to NCDC data, Kaduna has since the outbreak of COVID-19 recorded 9,935 cases, coming fourth after Lagos State, the FCT and Rivers State.

While the state has successfully treated and discharged 9,756 people, 78 fatalities have been recorded.