While Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections and death toll slowed down last week, the death toll from the disease began to increase again from Saturday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late Sunday night that 33 more people died from COVID-19 on Sunday, with a difference of two fatalities from 35 deaths that were recorded on Saturday.

The latest death toll indicated a sharp increase from 2,767 as of Friday to 2,837 on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, 125 new infections were also recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), increasing the country’s infection toll to 209,298 cases.

The centre also noted that 197,143 people have been successfully treated and discharged so far, adding that the FCT reported a backlog of five discharges for October 16, 2021.

Breakdown

The latest update by NCDC revealed that the FCT reported 45 cases, which are backlogs of 27 and 17 cases for October 16 and 17 respectively.

Second on the log is Kaduna State in the North-west with 34 cases, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with 11 cases.

Lagos and Osun states in the South-west recorded 10 cases each, while Oyo State also in the South-west recorded nine cases.

While Jigawa and Kano states in North-west and Edo State in the South-south reported two cases each, Plateau State in the North-central recorded a single case to rank the last on the log.