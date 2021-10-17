As the insecurity across Nigeria persists, no fewer than 31 persons were killed by gunmen in various attacks across the country last week.

The breakdown shows that 10 military personnel and 21 civilians were the victims of the attacks by non-state actors.

The figures were collated by PREMIUM TIMES manually from media reports and therefore do not include incidents that were not reported.

The total number of people killed shows a slight decline from that of the previous week when at least 41 persons were killed. It, however, shows an increase in the casualties on the side of security personnel. Only one security official, an officer of the State Security Service (SSS), was reported killed in the previous week.

Most of the killings this week were carried out by bandits in the North-west zone.

While no killings were reported in the South-south and South-west, all other geopolitical zones recorded at least one case.

Below are the cases compiled from media reports last week:

Tuesday

No fewer than six persons were feared killed on Tuesday in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State following a gun battle between security operatives and gunmen.

Many persons were also injured during the shootout that lasted for over two hours in the local government area.

The incident, according to the report, occurred at Odata area where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) went for a campaign rally.

In the North-east, at least four soldiers were killed while foiling a terrorist attack launched by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Ngamdu, a border town between Yobe and Borno states.

According to the report, an officer, while attempting to provide cover for his battalion of troops against the ISWAP elements, was shot.

The officer, it was reported, sustained serious injury and was taken to a military medical facility and is fast recuperating.

Wednesday

Six soldiers were feared killed on Wednesday afternoon as they tried to repel an attack by bandits on travellers in Zamfara State.

Witnesses said the bandits also abducted many motorists during the incident which occurred on a road leading to Gusau, between Kucheri and Wanzamai in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Thursday

Gunmen attacked Nkiendonwro village in the Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed at least three persons.

According to the report, a father and his two children who boarded a motorcycle on their way to the farm were killed.

Saturday

Bandits on Saturday invaded Saka-jiki village in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 12 persons and burning down several houses and shops.

Many vehicles, including a patrol vehicle belonging to a security outfit, were set ablaze by the attackers.

Way forward

Reacting to the ugly trend, a security expert, Timothy Avele, told this newspaper that the main cause of the killings is usually not lack of weapons but misplaced priorities.

He advised that security personnel be made to undergo certain training to enhance their capabilities.

“It is sad that the current trend of killing of security agents each week across the country either by bandits, terrorists, unknown gunmen, armed robbers etc, continues.

“This not good for the morale of the officers. However, one of the main reason for this killings is not because of lack of better weapons but because of lack of situational awareness.

“From observation, one could see that officers on duty are more concerned with what they will collect from drivers. Sadly, even military personnel at checkpoints also do this.

“To minimize these security officers’ killings, especially in the line of duty, officers should be given a crash course on situational awareness based on the Gunsite Color Code Theory.

“This training is free but essential to all security outfits – para-military, military and intelligence officers. Secondly, officers on duty should be kitted with protective gears such as bulletproof vests and helmets,” Mr Avele said.