On Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 35 additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the country’s death toll to 2,804 from 2,769 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

The disease centre noted that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported most of the fatalities, 32 deaths, including a backlog from September 11. Lagos also topped the list of daily infections with 215 out of the 376 new infections recorded across 14 states of the federation.

The centre also noted that out of the new infections reported in Lagos, 179 cases were backlogs from September 11, 2021

The new infection figure, according to the NCDC, has increased the country’s infection toll to 209,173 cases.

Breakdown

The data provided by the NCDC indicated that, as Lagos State registered the highest cases, Rivers State in the South-south recorded 82 cases to rank the second on the chart, followed by Ondo State in the South-west with 16 cases.

Imo State reported 14 cases, Plateau, 12; Kaduna,10; while Ekiti recorded four cases.

While Bauchi, Delta, Kano and Sokoto states recorded three cases each, Nasarawa and Oyo states recorded a single case each.

The NCDC added that two states in the South-west, Ogun and Osun, recorded no cases on Saturday.