The National Economic Council has “strongly advised” against public protests to commemorate the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

The council, in a statement Friday, said due to the current security situation in the country, there is a possibility of the protest being hijacked by armed hoodlums and criminals.

The National Economic Council was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 29, 2015, and is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Read the full statement below:

THE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL HAS ISSUED AN ADVISORY ON PUBLIC PROTESTS AT THIS TIME AS FOLLOWS:

While appreciating the role of lawful peaceful protests in the advancement of public discourse under democratic governance, the National Economic Council (NEC) strongly advise those planning public protests across the country to mark the anniversary of the #EndSARS, to consider other lawful alternative means of engagement.

This is because of the current security situation across the country and the possibility of such protests being hijacked by armed hoodlums and other opportunistic criminals to cause mayhem at such protest events and venues. Council, therefore, urges the organisers to reconsider their plan.

NEC would also like to point out the various actions already taken by Federal and State Governments to address the grievances that led to the 2020 protests, including

* The disbandment of SARS;

* Broad police reforms;

* Establishment of judicial panels of inquiries to investigate allegations of human rights violations by members of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies;

* Recommendations of panels which are already at various stages of implementation, including the setup of Victims Compensation Funds from which several victims have received payments of sums awarded to them by the panels;

* And prosecution of police personnel indicted by the panels.

These are commendable actions that ought to be taken to a logical conclusion in a peaceful atmosphere.

Organisers of the planned protests should explore the various channels of communication with governments at various levels to advance their positions and avert the breakdown of law and order that may result from such public protests.