The Zamfara State House of Assembly has suspended two members for three months for allegedly celebrating the kidnapping of the father of the Speaker of the Assembly by bandits.

The two suspended lawmakers are Ibrahim Tudu-Tukur (Bakura) and Yusuf Anka (Anka).

The spokesperson of the House, Mustapha Jaafar, confirmed the suspension to Premium Times.

He said the members were suspended for “celebrating when the speaker’s father and other relatives were kidnapped”.

The Speaker’s family members were kidnapped in September at his country home in Magarya.

While others were recently released, his father is believed to have died in the hands of the bandits, aides of the Speaker had told Premium Times.

“They are to appear before the house committee on ethics and privileges in conjuction with security agencies that are assigned by law to investigate them,” Mr Jaafar said.

Mr Jaafar said a member of the House, Yusuf Kanoma, raised the issue at the plenary on Tuesday, alleging that the two lawmakers “were suspected by members of the public of aiding bandits”.

“Kanoma further alleged that during the kidnap saga of the father of the Speaker, late Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar Magarya, in particular Yusuf Muhammad Anka and Ibrahim T Tukur Bakura were said to have been jubilating over the issue.

Premium Times could not reach the two suspended lawmakers or Mr Kanoma for their comments on the report as telecommunications services have been cut in Zamfara due to ongoing military operations to flush out bandits.

The two local government areas the lawmakers represent are among the hardest hits by bandits’ attacks and kidnappings.

Meanwhile, a member of the House who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists told Premium Times Tuesday evening that the House would not shield any of its members found wanted.

“Today’s sitting began with the Speaker swearing with the Holy Quran to distance himself from bandits’ activities in the state. He was still visibly disturbed by his father’s death,” he said.

He added that the two lawmakers were suspended because of their “alleged closeness to bandits in their areas”.