Nigeria on Monday recorded nine deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as well as 284 new infections across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its Facebook page on Monday night noted that the new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 207,978 and the death toll now stands at 2,756.

The centre added that 195,626 cases have been cleared and discharged, while 9,597 are still down with the illness.

It also added that Edo State reported a backlog of 101 case recoveries which include community discharge.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that the FCT ranked first on the log with 67 cases, followed by Kaduna State in the North-west and Rivers State in the South-south with 33 and 31 cases respectively.

While Anambra State in the South-east recorded 23 cases, Lagos and Osun states in the South-west recorded 22 cases each.

Also South-southern states of Cross River and Edo, recorded 18 cases each.

Ondo State in the South-west recorded 13 cases, followed by three states in the North-central: Plateau, Nasarawa and Kwara states, with 12, six and five cases respectively.

While Imo State recorded four cases, Benue and Niger states recorded three and two cases respectively.

Five states: Delta, Ekiti, Jigawa, Ogun and Oyo States recorded a case each.

The NCDC added that two states: Bauchi and Kano recorded no cases on Monday.