The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says God can give power to anyone he wishes to give.

Me Tinubu said this in Lagos on Sunday, as he reunited with his political associates and proteges at a welcome-back event and prayer, hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The event is Mr Tinubu’s first outing since his return from the U.K. on Friday night, after three-month absence from the country.

The APC National Leader, who is reportedly nursing a presidential ambition in 2023, said that what God expects from anyone He gives power to is that such a person uses the power for humanity.

He said that the prayer event was an emotional one for him, being overwhelmed by good wishes from Nigerians while he was away.

According to him, “all prayers showered on him are taken as valuable compliments”.

”I am a little emotional now but I am happy. God is the giver of life and the only one who can take life.

”And He (God) says, if I grant you power and the privilege in this life; I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity.

”It is the same God that has spared us till today and has given us the privilege, that I give glory to because I am standing before you hale, hearty and well.

”Today is a day of joy for me, having fixed today for this great event. We are here giving praises to God. May God bless all of you in attendance. I am grateful. I cannot say more than that today. Thank you all,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said Mr Tinubu’s return was more than cheery news for his supporters across the country, noting that the APC leader had been rejuvenated with renewed vigour “for his next political move.”

He said that there were countless reasons to be grateful to God “for bringing Asiwaju back home, fully rejuvenated”.

”Since Friday when our leader and father came back, it has been a joyful moment for the teeming residents of Lagos, his supporters and Nigerians across the country.

”We give glory to God who brought you (Tinubu) back with sound health and stronger vigour.

”On behalf of all political office holders, party leaders and faithful, we welcome our leader back and we give praises to God on his behalf that the intention of evil-minded people who spread malicious rumour against our leader did not materialise.

”This event shows Asiwaju is healthy and possesses more energy to embark on his next move in politics,” the governor said.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat said that Mr Tinubu’s return deepened his associates’ belief in God, as the APC National Leader’s full recovery from the knee surgery was a sign of strength and favour from God.

”Now that Asiwaju is back, we are ready for work. The work has started and we are committed to doing it,” Mrs Hamzat said.

The event was attended by all elected office holders and political appointees in Lagos, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Members of the State Executive Council, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and council chairmen were also in attendance.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who spoke on behalf of the National Assembly members, described Mr Tinubu as ‘an eagle’, who was focused and always ahead of the game.

The Speaker said that he wondered why a ‘simple knee surgery’ became a national issue, but the solidarity shown towards Mr Tinubu across ethnic divides indicates that the APC National Leader is an enigma.

Mr Obasa called Tinubu a teacher and benefactor, saying his return has put the malicious rumour against him to rest.

Chairman of Conference 57, Kolade Alabi, described the event as ‘symbolic”, adding that members of the Conference were ready to join Mr Tinubu in his next political move.

Prayers were offered for Mr Tinubu by Muslim and Christian clerics. (NAN)