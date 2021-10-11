Nigeria has recorded two additional fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic with 78 fresh cases reported across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page late Sunday night, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,747.

The disease centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 207,694, while 195,274 people have been treated and discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The latest data by the NCDC revealed that Lagos State recorded 22 cases, followed by Kaduna State in the North-west with 12 cases.

The FCT reported 10 cases, and closely followed by Benue and Imo states with nine and eight cases respectively.

Akwa Ibom and Delta State in the South-south and Kano State in the North-west recorded four cases each.

Meanwhile, while Jigawa State in the North-west recorded three cases, Plateau in the North-central and Rivers in the South-south recorded a single case each.

The disease centre also noted that three states, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Sokoto states reported on Sunday that no single case was recorded.