Barely 72 hours after suffering a humbling loss in Lagos against the Central African Republic, the Super Eagles will face the same tricky opponent again, this time in Douala.

Aside from restoring their pride, three-time African Champions Nigeria need victory in Douala to firmly assert their leadership in the race for World Cup tickets in Group C.

Already, Coach Gernot Rohr has hinted he will be making minimal changes to his team as he does not think Thursday’s loss was due to bad playing personnel.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kick off is 2.00 p.m.

Super Eagles starting XI vs Central African Republic

Ahmed Musa starts on his 100th cap.. Okoye replaces Uzoho in goal.

Ahmed Musa swings the free kick but properly dealt with by CAR defenders

Simon Moses tries a quick cross but deflected as Nigeria win the first corner kick of the game

Ten minutes already gone in Douala Central African Republic 0-0 Nigeria Aribo gives a free kick away to Central African Republic

20 Minutes: Central African Republic 0-0 Nigeria

Yellow card for Freeman Niathe after a rough tackle on Ahmed Musa

Another yellow card for CAR after a dangerous tackle on Frank Onyeka

Goal..

Leon Balogun gives Nigeria the lead

30 Minutes Central African Republic 0-1 Nigeria

Super Eagles pushing hard for a second goal

Quick substitution for CAR, Georgino out for Ngoma

Awaziem connects to the free kick but his header goes over the bar

The Central African Republic players have been very physical in this game.. Another free kick for NIGERIA Isaac Ngoma booked for a foul on Leon Balogun

Goal .. Osimhen makes it 2-0 Half Time: Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria

Second half underway.. Super Eagles resume the game in Douala

Another dangerous move by CAR defenders.. Iheanacho wins a free kick for Nigeria

Poor corner kick by Nigeria and little done with the resultant throw in

Yellow Card: Frank Onyeka gets the first booking for Nigeria

Central African Republic bring in their goal scorer in Lagos Namnganda who replaces Axel Uriel