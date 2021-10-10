Barely 72 hours after suffering a humbling loss in Lagos against the Central African Republic, the Super Eagles will face the same tricky opponent again, this time in Douala.
Aside from restoring their pride, three-time African Champions Nigeria need victory in Douala to firmly assert their leadership in the race for World Cup tickets in Group C.
Already, Coach Gernot Rohr has hinted he will be making minimal changes to his team as he does not think Thursday’s loss was due to bad playing personnel.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.
Kick off is 2.00 p.m.
Super Eagles starting XI vs Central African Republic
Ahmed Musa starts on his 100th cap.. Okoye replaces Uzoho in goal.
20 Minutes: Central African Republic 0-0 Nigeria
Yellow card for Freeman Niathe after a rough tackle on Ahmed Musa
Goal..
The Central African Republic players have been very physical in this game.. Another free kick for NIGERIA
