Governor Willie Obiano met with President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday during which they discussed the security situation in Anambra State and the November 7 governorship election in the state.

Their meeting came a day after the attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, said the federal government was contemplating declaring a state of emergency in Anambra.

After the Thursday meeting, Mr Obiano told journalists that the president told him that he was against any state of emergency in the South-eastern state.

“I just finished meeting with the president and I mentioned it and the president didn’t suggest that. The president is firm, he wants a peaceful election in Anambra State. He wants a free and fair election in Anambra State, that’s the president for you.

“But if people in his party are going around making insinuations, using his name to do things, the president clearly told me that he does not support that, full stop,” Mr Obiano told journalists in Abuja.

Details later…