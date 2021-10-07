The Super Eagles of Nigeria will hope to maintain their winning streak in Lagos when they face the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Since returning to the ‘Centre of Excellence,’ the Super Eagles have not only won their games in Lagos, they have done so without conceding any goals.

Coach Genort Rohr’s men signed off on their AFCON qualifying matches with a 3-0 win over Lesotho before following up with a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia.

Now set for their third game in the race to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Super Eagles are out to make it a hat trick of wins in their new adopted home ground.

Presently dictating the pace in their group with six points compared to the solitary point earned by the CAR, victory for the Super Eagles on Thursday and again on Sunday will ease their passage into the single knockout round of the qualifying race to Qatar.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Kickoff is 5.00 p.m.



