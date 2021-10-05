ADVERTISEMENT

Governors in Nigeria’s South-east have vowed to put an end to IPOB sit-at-home order in the region.

The governors’ disclosed this in a communique issued on Tuesday after an emergency security meeting in Enugu, Enugu State.

The meeting was convened to discuss the security crisis in the region, which many believe is caused by the pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

The sit-at-home order, which is observed every Monday in Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, and Ebonyi states, has continuously disrupted the economic and social activities in the region.

The order is meant to put pressure on the Nigerian government to release the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial in Abuja for alleged terrorism.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains, the meeting resolved that Governors and all (the) people of the South-east do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South-east and that the people are allowed to freely move about in the zone,” the governors said in the communique.

The governors condemned the killings in the region and agreed to support security agencies to restore peace.

The governor agreed that all the states in the South-east should pass a law before the end of 2021 to give legal backing to the setting up of a joint security outfit, Ebubeagu, in the region.

The meeting of the governors and other leaders feom the region came a few days after Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili, was brutally killed by gunmen in Anambra State a few days ago.

There is suspicion that IPOB is responsible for Mr Akunyili’s killing, even though the group has denied its involvement.

Two days after the killing, some unidentified gunmen launched a deadly attack on a divisional police station in the state.

Anambra is scheduled to hold its governorship election on November 6.

The governors resolved to support the conduct of the Anambra election, and called on security agencies to ensure that the election is peaceful.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State hosted the meeting which had Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in attendance.

Abia State was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ude Chukwu.

National Assembly members from the region, former governors, and a former chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, traditional and religious leaders also attended the meeting which was held behind closed doors in the Government House, Enugu.