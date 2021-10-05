As part of activities towards marking the year 2021 World Contraception Day (WCD), the Lagos State Government and a coalition of civil societies – Partnership for Advocacy in Child Health and family Health at Scale (PACFaH@Scale) – advocating improved family planning, on Tuesday, assembled experts and government officials in Lagos to review the state’s commitment to family planning and access to contraception in the state and beyond.

The event, which is themed; Family Planning in a New Lagos: A Catalytic Pillar for Female Empowerment and Socio-Economic Development, is currently holding at the Radisson Blu, a hotel facility in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the programme is also aimed at securing commitments from relevant stakeholders.

Ahead of the event, which is scheduled to commence any moment from now, are relevant stakeholders in the state’s health sector including the permanent secretary of the ministry of health, Olusegun Ogboye, while the PACFaH@Scale team is being led by its project director, Shina Ogunbiyi, a professor.

The PACFaH@Scale is an initiative of the development Research and Project Centre (dRPC), a non-profit organisation that is focused on strengthening both the organisational and technical capacities of civil society organisations across the country.

About WCD

Marked on September 26 every year, the World Contraception Day (WCD) aims to recognise the right of all couples and individuals to decide freely and responsibly on the number and spacing of their children.

The WCD was first observed on September 26 in 2007 by 10 international family planning organisations to raise awareness about contraception and to enable couples to make an informed decision regarding starting a family, so that every pregnancy is wanted.

The theme for the 2021 WCD is “Contraception: it’s your life, it’s your responsibility.”

What data says

According to the World Health Organisation, among the 1.9 billion women of reproductive age group (15-49 years) worldwide in 2019, 1.1 billion have a need for family planning. And of this figure, 842 million are using contraceptive methods, and 270 million have an unmet need for contraception.

The global body says that contraceptive use is much lower in developing countries like Africa, and that one in 10 women has an unmet need for family planning.

WHO has also suggested that globally, the number of women using contraceptive methods would increase by 778 million in 2030

Nigeria in focus

In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, the Modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (MCPR) for all women currently stands at only 16.6 per cent, the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2018, states.

By implication, one in four married women aged 15-49 still has an unmet need for modern contraception. This also further indicates that about 15.7 million sexually active women in Nigeria who want to avoid pregnancy, as well as sexually transmitted diseases, will still find it very difficult to do so.

Lagos increases use of contraception to 21%

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, while welcoming guests and partners to the event said through increased campaign for the use of modern contraceptives, Lagos State has averted 167,000 unintended pregnancies and 51,000 abortions within an unspecified period of time.

According to Mr Abayomi, the state increased the use of contraceptives from 18 per cent in the last year to 21 per cent currently.

He said; “Family planning is also a tool for women empowerment because increasing access to family planning is an investment and that for every dollar spent, three dollars are gained.”

More Lagos women use traditional methods of contraception

The keynote speaker,Adesegun Fatusi, said more women in Lagos use traditional methods of contraception rather than modern contraceptives.

Mr Fatusi, a professor of community medicine and public health and currently the vice-chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, however, commended the government of Lagos State for improving the access to modern contraceptives by 1.38 per cent annually in the last six years.

He called on the government to invest more in family planning in the state, while also suggesting stronger partnerships with private service providers.

Nigeria accounts for 7.5% of global VVF cases

A professor of community medicine and public health, Adesegun Fatusi, has said with statistics of 20,000 new cases of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) being recorded annually in Nigeria, the country accounts for 7.5 per cent of the disease globally.

VVF, a subtype of female urogenital fistula (UGF), is described as an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

Mr Fatusi said with adequate investment in family planning, the ugly trend can be reversed. He urged governments at all levels to collaborate and pool resources together to address the challenge.

He said; “If we spend 24.35 dollars on each woman to address issues of family planning, I can assure you that all these challenges will be overcome. And no one will say this small amount is too much to spend on our women.”

In 18 months, Lagos inaugurated four maternal healthcare centres

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos has inaugurated four maternal healthcare centres in Lagos State within the last 18 months.

He listed the locations to include the densely populated Alimosho, the state’s biggest local government area by population; Epe; Eti-Osa and Badagry area of the state.

He said the state is committed to reducing all female-related medical challenges and complications in the state.

Private sector pledges to digitise healthcare in Lagos

Representatives of the private sector in Lagos State said they are committed to digitising the healthcare sector in the state so that information can be readily made available.

Oluwafemi Olaleye of Sterling Bank said the healthcare sector in Nigeria has major gaps and technology can help to address that.

He said there is an ongoing collaboration among the private sector stakeholders that are involved in healthcare provision in the state to support the government in digitising key areas of healthcare in the state.

In six years, Lagos averts 167,000 unintended pregnancies, 1,100 maternal deaths – Official

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health has said as a result of growing campaign for the adoption of modern Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (mCPR), Lagos State has averted about 167,000 unintended pregnancies, 59,000 abortions and 1,100 maternal deaths between 2013 and 2018.

Mr Abayomi said the statistics stood at about 22.7 per cent in 2013 and 29.1 per cent in 2018.

Speaking further on the effect of family planning on women and national development, Mr Abayomi noted that high fertility rate may hinder women from attaining their full potential and that it affects the infrastructural development of a nation.

He said; “Women who space their births can devote more time to pursue their educational and career aspirations, and, in the long run, accrue more resources. High fertility rates may hinder such opportunities for advancement, increase health risks for women, and lead to deterioration in the quality of life.

“Evidence reveals that for every dollar spent on contraceptive services in developing countries, $2.2 is saved on maternal and newborn care. Developing nations experience a huge burden on their health systems because of growing fertility rates that are not matched with infrastructural development.”

The health commissioner also stated reasons why the private sector needs to engage in family planning programmes, saying the development and health sector goals at national and sub-national levels cannot be attained solely through government resources.

He further urged that for sustainable results, the government needs to take deliberate steps towards creating enabling environment for indigenous private sector investment in Family Planning programming to promote true ownership, reduce over-dependence on donor funding, promote a well-functioning supply chain to ensure uninterrupted stock of commodities and consumables and address other barriers to contraceptive uptake in Lagos State.

He also added that despite the 70 per cent of the modern contraceptives provided by the private sector, the demand for family planning services remain largely unmet in Lagos State, as about 30 per cent of women who want to space their births do not have access to modern contraceptives.