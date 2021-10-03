The insecurity across Nigeria got worse last week (September 24 – October 2) as at least 123 people including security personnel and civilians were killed in various attacks by non-state actors.

The figures, collated manually from media reports, do not contain unreported cases.

Out of the 123 persons killed, four were security personnel while the other 119 were civilians.

Most of the killings of security personnel which were mostly carried out by bandits occurred in the North-west and North-central zones, the epicentre of banditry activities.

The figures for the security personnel consist of two policemen and two soldiers.

The figure for last week is the highest weekly toll in the past month. There were less than 40 cases per week in the last three weeks.

The causes of the killings last week were similar to those of the previous weeks. They include terrorist attacks, banditry, and attacks by suspected separatists.

Below are the cases compiled from media reports last week.

North-west

At least one person was killed and many others injured after gunmen attacked the ECWA Church at Gabaciwa village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday morning. According to a report by security agencies, the gunmen invaded the church during the Sunday morning service, and immediately attacked the worshipers, which led to the death, while some others were seriously injured.

No fewer than 34 people were killed following a fresh attack by gunmen on Madami village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Seven other persons sustained injuries in the attack while some houses were also set ablaze during the operation which occurred on Sunday night.

Also in Kaduna State, at least eight persons were killed in what looked like a reprisal attack in Kacecere Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state on Monday. Seven persons were said to have sustained injuries in the attacks.

In Sokoto State, bandits on Tuesday night killed at least 20 people and abducted several others in Gatawa, a village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area. The agrarian community was considered to be one of the few secure villages in the eastern part of the state where bandits have been very active.

Also in Sokoto State, a resident was burnt alive while many policemen were unaccounted for in an attack that occurred in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

South-east

Gunmen went on rampage on two locations in Anambra State, killing two persons and wounding many at an APC rally. Armed persons also set ablaze a car belonging to a leader of the Chukwuma Soludo group. While the attack on APC took place during the party’s rally at Uruagu, Nnewi, the attack on the leader of one of the Soludo support groups, Nelson Omenugha, took place at Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state. Mr Soludo is the governorship candidate of APGA in the November 6 election in the state.

In a separate incident, Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late former Minister of Information and Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, was gruesomely murdered in Anambra state. The deceased was shot dead on Tuesday evening alongside seven others at Nkpor in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The convoy of Emeka Azubogu, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency in the House of Representatives, came under gun attack in Anambra State on Thursday. The lawmaker’s driver was shot dead in the incident.

There was panic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Thursday, when officials of the Owerri Capital Development Authority and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state clashed. While gunshots rent the air, a passer-by, who was later identified as Amaechi Udogaranya, was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

South-west

Two police officers were feared dead as suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked a first generation bank in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State. Reports said that some people also sustained various degrees of injuries while the operation lasted.

North-central

The Niger State Government said that over 30 people were killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Kachiwe and adjourning villages in Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of the state. The people were said to have been killed on Tuesday by the bandits who sneaked into the villages from their hideout in Kaduna State to execute the heinous act.

Also in Niger State, the police command confirmed the killing of three people by gunmen who attacked the palace of the Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Also in Niger State, 10 people were reportedly burnt alive, several others killed while seven women were said to have been kidnapped by bandits during an attack in the Kachiwe community in Sarkin Pawa Ward of Munya Local Government Area of the state during the week.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello, also confirmed the killing of two soldiers while 12 others were injured in a recent attack by suspected bandits in Kagara, the council headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Buhari Speaks

President Muhammadu Buhari last week acknowledged the worsening security situation across the country saying his administration was making efforts to reverse the trend.

In a speech to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, Mr Buhari said his administration was recruiting more security personnel to address the shortage of manpower.

“To support our surge approach to fighting banditry, the Nigerian Armed Forces have recruited over 17,000 personnel across all ranks.”

“Furthermore, I have also approved for the Nigerian Police Force to recruit 10,000 police officers annually over the next six years,” the president said.