After days of consistent reporting of fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria on Saturday recorded no death from the disease.

Also, with only 138 fresh infections reported, there are strong indications that Nigeria may be escaping the dangerous consequences of the third wave of the pandemic, which was officially declared in July by the Nigerian government.

The third wave which came with the Delta variant of the virus, regarded as the most transmissible of all the variants, ravaged many states of the federation, particularly Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta, and the federal capital territory.

Saturday update

On Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded no new death from the pandemic which has claimed 2,723 lives in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website late Saturday night, adding that 138 fresh cases were recorded across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the latest update, the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 206,064.

It added that the number of known active cases in Nigeria now stands at 9,386, a decrease from the 9,404 cases reported on Friday.

The NCDC stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 193,893 people.

It noted that the latest infections included 18 cases reported from Benue State for September 30, October 1 and 2.

Breakdown

According to the NCDC, the FCT reported the highest number of infections with 51 cases, followed by Anambra with 28 and Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, with 24.

North-central states of Benue and Plateau recorded nine and seven cases respectively.

Also, Kaduna and Jigawa State in the North-west recorded seven and a single case respectively.

Vaccination Campaign

In March, Nigeria received nearly four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the WHO-funded COVAX facility, an international aid initiative that seeks to ensure global access to vaccines.

Before the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination, the Nigerian government had set a goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of its estimated 206 million population before the end of 2021, and 70 per cent by the end of 2022.

This, according to the government, will ensure the country achieves herd immunity against the COVID-19 virus.