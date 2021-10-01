ADVERTISEMENT

Bandits have sent a handwritten letter to the district head of Burkusuuma in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State, asking him to “gather ransom from the families and friends of kidnapped victims”.

In the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the bandits wrote in Hausa language and mentioned the names of those in captivity.

Bandits recently intensified attacks on villages in Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas of the state, killing 21 security personnel in attacks on Dama and Gangara villages.

They also killed 20 persons and kidnapped others in Gatawa village recently.

Due to the incessant attacks on the communities, the member representing Sabon Birni East at the Sokoto House of Assembly, Saidu Ibrahim, recently told PREMIUM TIMES that bandits have taken over control of his constituency.

Isa and Sabon Birni are among the 14 local government areas where mobile telecommunications network have been shut down to aid military operations on bandit.

The ransom letter

The ransom letter was written by one of the kidnapped persons and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuuma, the district head of the area.

In the letter, the monarch was informed that those kidnapped from Gatawa and Burkusuuma two days ago were in good health but the sum of N20 million must be paid for them to be released.

The kidnapped victims, whose names were all written in the letter, consist of nine males, eight females and two children.

The 20th kidnapped person was given the letter to deliver to the monarch.

Confirming the letter, a local, who is living in Sokoto metropolis, Usama Tarah, said the bandits had been sending letters to families of kidnapped victims since the shutting down of telecommunications network in the areas.

He said “one of the victims was ‘sacrificed’ by the bandits to deliver the letter since they couldn’t communicate with the families. He brought the letter to Gatawa and eventually had it handed to Sarkin Rafi in Burkusuuma.”

Mr Tarah said the man was among those kidnapped in a night attack on Gatawa two days ago.

The police spokesman in the state, Sanusi Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the issue.