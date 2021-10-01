ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday that Twitter must meet the Nigerian government’s five conditions before the suspension of the social media platform will be lifted.

Mr Buhari said this during his televised broadcast on Friday to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

He listed the conditions to include the fact that Twitter must pay attention to national security and cohesion; registration, physical presence and representation in Nigeria; dispute resolution and local content.

I have directed that the suspension be lifted but only if the conditions are met, the Nigerian leader said.

The Nigerian government suspended Twitter’s operations in June after the social media network deleted a controversial tweet by President Buhari.

The suspension has been condemned by many Nigerians, activists and the international community as a clampdown on the freedom of expression.

The information minister, Lai Mohammed, recently said Twitter was already meeting a lot of the demands by the Nigerian government and the suspension will be lifted soon.

Details later…